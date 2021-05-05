Parsons: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) moved higher by 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 3.03% year over year to $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.15.

Revenue of $874,697,000 decreased by 9.92% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $902,680,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $3,850,000,000 and $4,050,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dorstxdq

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $44.94

52-week low: $30.08

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.35%

Company Profile

Parsons Corp is a provider of technology-driven solutions in the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The business activities of the group are carried out through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment is a high-end services and technology provider to the U.S. government, delivering timely, cost-effective solutions for mission-critical projects, whereas the Critical Infrastructure segment provides integrated design and engineering services for complex physical and digital infrastructure around the globe.