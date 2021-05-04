Durect: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% year over year to ($0.05), which missed the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $2,212,000 declined by 20.29% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $3,000,000.

Outlook

Durect hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144373

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $2.96

52-week low: $1.52

Price action over last quarter: down 12.68%

Company Overview

Durect Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the research, development, and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. The company develops pharmaceutical products based on two categories which include new chemical entities and proprietary pharmaceutical programs. The company's pipeline products consist of DUR-928, POSIMIR, and others. Geographically, the company operates in the United States, Europe, Japan, and other countries, of which key revenue is derived from the United States.