Penumbra: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 0.00% over the past year to $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $169,204,000 rose by 23.21% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $152,700,000.

Outlook

Penumbra Raises FY21 Sales Guidance From $675M-$685M To $695M-$705M vs $681.51M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.penumbrainc.com%2F&eventid=3081451&sessionid=1&key=A7A07AE333A678604F9E9AA9FA423606®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $314.22

52-week low: $161.11

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.90%

Company Profile

Penumbra Inc develops and manufactures medical devices for the neurovascular and peripheral vascular markets. Its products are primarily sold to hospitals and are developed for use by specialist physicians. The neurovascular product category contributes to the majority of revenue. Within the neurovascular business, the firm offers products for the neurovascular access, ischemic stroke, neurovascular embolization, and neurosurgical tool markets. In the peripheral vascular business, the firm sells devices related to peripheral embolization and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.