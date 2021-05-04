Benefitfocus: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 104.76% over the past year to $0.01, which beat the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $65,063,000 decreased by 1.65% year over year, which beat the estimate of $60,250,000.

Looking Ahead

Benefitfocus Sees Q2 2021 Revs $58M-$60M Vs $59.22M Est; Sees Q2 2021 EPS $(0.16)-$(0.10) Vs $(0.11) Est

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d9rfmgct

Technicals

52-week high: $17.58

Company's 52-week low was at $8.37

Price action over last quarter: down 0.29%

Company Profile

Benefitfocus Inc is a cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The firm's solutions support core benefits plans, including healthcare, dental, life, and disability insurance. Benefitfocus sells its solutions on a subscription basis, typically through annual contracts with employers, and multi-year contracts with insurance carriers. It generates all of its revenue in the United States.