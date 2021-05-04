Benefitfocus: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 104.76% over the past year to $0.01, which beat the estimate of ($0.11).
Revenue of $65,063,000 decreased by 1.65% year over year, which beat the estimate of $60,250,000.
Looking Ahead
Benefitfocus Sees Q2 2021 Revs $58M-$60M Vs $59.22M Est; Sees Q2 2021 EPS $(0.16)-$(0.10) Vs $(0.11) Est
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: May 04, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d9rfmgct
Technicals
52-week high: $17.58
Company's 52-week low was at $8.37
Price action over last quarter: down 0.29%
Company Profile
Benefitfocus Inc is a cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The firm's solutions support core benefits plans, including healthcare, dental, life, and disability insurance. Benefitfocus sells its solutions on a subscription basis, typically through annual contracts with employers, and multi-year contracts with insurance carriers. It generates all of its revenue in the United States.
