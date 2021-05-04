Activision Blizzard: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 44.83% year over year to $0.84, which beat the estimate of $0.70.

Revenue of $2,066,000,000 higher by 35.74% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,780,000,000.

Outlook

Activision Blizzard Sees CY21 GAAP EPS $2.91-$3.42 Minus Impact Of GAAP Deferrals $0.28, GAAP Net Sales $8.37B

Activision Blizzard Sees Q2 GAAP EPS $0.81-$0.91 Plus Impact Of GAAP Deferrals $0.21, GAAP Net Sales $2.135B

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mv5y3bzp

Price Action

52-week high: $104.53

Company's 52-week low was at $62.85

Price action over last quarter: down 9.07%

Company Profile

Activision Blizzard was formed in 2008 by the merger of Activision, one of the largest console video game publishers, and Blizzard, one of largest PC video game publishers. The combined firm remains one of the world's largest video game publishers. Activision's impressive franchise portfolio includes World of Warcraft, which boasts more than $8 billion of lifetime sales, and Call of Duty, which has sold over 175 million copies across 14 titles over 12 years.