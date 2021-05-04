 Skip to main content

Recap: Upwork Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 4:22pm   Comments
Shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 33.33% over the past year to ($0.06), which missed the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $113,619,000 higher by 36.57% year over year, which beat the estimate of $108,650,000.

Outlook

Upwork Sees Q2 Sales $119M-$121M Vs. $113.98M Est., FY21 Sales $480M-$490M Vs. $466.7M Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n32hi6s9

Price Action

52-week high: $63.88

52-week low: $8.00

Price action over last quarter: down 17.54%

Company Description

Upwork Inc is a United States-based company that operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with highly-skilled independent professionals. The develops platform for hiring and freelancing purpose. Its products offering include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll.

 

