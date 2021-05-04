Earnings Outlook For Donnelley Financial Solns

Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 05. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Donnelley Financial Solns's Q1 earnings.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Donnelley Financial Solns analysts model for earnings of $0.64 per share on sales of $214.38 million. In the same quarter last year, Donnelley Financial Solns reported earnings per share of $0.21 on sales of $220.70 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 204.76% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would have fallen 2.86% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the Donnelley Financial Solns's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.24 0.27 0.06 EPS Actual 0.36 0.63 0.87 0.21 Revenue Estimate 180.12 M 193.40 M 225.62 M 221.90 M Revenue Actual 210.30 M 209.50 M 254.00 M 220.70 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solns were trading at $31.19 as of May 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 337.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Donnelley Financial Solns is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.