Earnings Outlook For Upland Software

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 05. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Upland Software's Q1 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Upland Software EPS is expected to be around $0.4, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $73.18 million. In the same quarter last year, Upland Software reported EPS of $0.72 on revenue of $68.03 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be down 44.44%. Sales would be up 7.57% from the year-ago period. Here is how the Upland Software's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.50 0.44 0.50 EPS Actual 0.61 0.55 0.60 0.72 Revenue Estimate 71.80 M 69.82 M 64.48 M 64.10 M Revenue Actual 78.25 M 74.18 M 71.31 M 68.03 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Upland Software are up 61.15%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Upland Software is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.