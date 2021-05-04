Recap: Harsco Q1 Earnings

Shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 6.25% year over year to $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $528,855,000 higher by 32.60% year over year, which beat the estimate of $514,940,000.

Guidance

Q2 EPS expected to be between $0.21 and $0.27.

Harsco hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/psexrjdp

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $22.18

Company's 52-week low was at $7.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.10%

Company Overview

Harsco provides industrial mill services to steel and nonferrous metal producers in more than 30 countries, including the United States. It also supplies gas-control and gas-containment products internationally, scaffolding services to the industrial maintenance and construction markets, and railway maintenance-of-way equipment and services. Harsco's other businesses include providing process equipment, industrial grating, and slag abrasives.