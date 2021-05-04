Charles River: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Charles River (NYSE:CRL) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 37.50% year over year to $2.53, which beat the estimate of $2.19.

Revenue of $824,566,000 up by 16.62% year over year, which beat the estimate of $798,180,000.

Looking Ahead

Charles River hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Charles River hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y4k2yap2

Price Action

52-week high: $337.48

52-week low: $136.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.48%

Company Description

Charles River Laboratories was founded in 1947 and is a leading provider of drug discovery and development services. The company's research model & services segment is the leading provider of animal models for laboratory testing, which breeds and delivers animal research models with specific genetic characteristics for preclinical studies around the world. The discovery & safety assessment segment includes services required to take a drug through the early development process, including discovery services. The manufacturing support segment includes microbial solutions, which provides in vitro (non-animal) testing products, biologics testing services, and avian vaccine services.