Recap: IAA Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 7:15am   Comments
Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) rose 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 56.76% over the past year to $0.58, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $423,500,000 higher by 15.52% year over year, which beat the estimate of $394,110,000.

Looking Ahead

IAA expects FY21 sales growth of 15%-20%.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.iaai.com%2F&eventid=3079886&sessionid=1&key=8F302907662BDEDF45B395BC0DF1FF8F&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $66.85

Company's 52-week low was at $32.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.37%

Company Description

IAA Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. It facilitates the selling and purchasing of vehicles from a variety of resources, including insurance carriers, used-vehicle dealers, rental car and fleet lease companies, dealerships and more. The Company operates in two reportable segments: United States and International out of which the United States derives majority revenue.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

