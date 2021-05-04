Xylem: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) traded flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 143.48% year over year to $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.38.

Revenue of $1,256,000,000 rose by 11.84% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,170,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Xylem raised FY21 EPS guidance from $2.35-$2.60 to $2.50-$2.70.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wt8q2q9u

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $112.64

Company's 52-week low was at $56.63

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.66%

Company Overview

Xylem is a global leader in water technology and offers a wide range of solutions, including the transport, treatment, testing, and efficient use of water for customers in the utility, industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. Xylem was spun off from ITT in 2011. Based in Rye Brook, New York, Xylem has a presence in over 150 countries and employs 16,200. The company generated $4.9 billion in revenue and $525 million in adjusted operating income in 2020.