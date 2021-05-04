 Skip to main content

Recap: Louisiana-Pacific Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 7:10am   Comments
Shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) moved higher by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 785.29% over the past year to $3.01, which beat the estimate of $2.70.

Revenue of $1,017,000,000 up by 73.85% year over year, which beat the estimate of $937,190,000.

Outlook

Louisiana-Pacific sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA to be greater than $580 million.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/akparnfn

Price Action

52-week high: $70.90

Company's 52-week low was at $17.99

Price action over last quarter: Up 48.32%

Company Overview

Louisiana-Pacific is primarily an oriented strand board producer, while offering engineered wood siding and engineered wood products used in home construction. The company is largely exposed to the North American housing market but has also established capacity in Brazil and Chile.

 

