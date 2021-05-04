Equitrans Midstream: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 58.70% over the past year to $0.19, which missed the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $379,996,000 decreased by 16.14% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $378,770,000.

Guidance

Equitrans Midstream hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Equitrans Midstream hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fpro.benzinga.com%2F&eventid=3082245&sessionid=1&key=8D92507B1A2F1A43D24609F87CD6EEFE®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $11.66

52-week low: $6.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.58%

Company Overview

Equitrans acquired EQM Midstream in mid-2020, consolidating the midstream family. Equitrans now own EQM assets directly versus just unit ownership. EQM Midstream provides gathering, transmission, and water services to primarily Appalachian producers in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.