Mueller Water Products: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) remained flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 6.67% year over year to $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $267,500,000 rose by 3.80% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $247,700,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,041,228,000 and $1,060,510,000.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $14.88

52-week low: $7.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.09%

Company Overview

Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a U.S.-based company that manufactures and sells products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. The company operates in the business segment of Infrastructure and Technologies. Infrastructure manufactures valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, and others. Technologies offer water metering products and systems and water leak detection and pipe condition assessment products and services.