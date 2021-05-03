CURO Group Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of CURO Group Holdings (NYSE:CURO) moved higher by 2.75% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 10.39% over the past year to $0.69, which beat the estimate of $0.16.

Revenue of $196,600,000 decreased by 29.99% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $208,850,000.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $20.81

52-week low: $5.37

Price action over last quarter: down 10.23%

Company Overview

CURO Group Holdings Corp is a consumer finance company. It offers a broad range of consumer finance products including unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans. The company also provides ancillary financial products including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance in the Canadian market, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The firm serves a wide range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The majority of its revenue is derived from the United States.