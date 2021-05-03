Recap: Sterling Construction Co Q1 Earnings

Shares of Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) moved higher by 2.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 216.67% over the past year to $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $315,316,000 up by 6.28% year over year, which beat the estimate of $306,600,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.88 and $1.88.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,490,000,000 and $1,490,000,000.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $24.49

Company's 52-week low was at $6.72

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.20%

Company Overview

Sterling Construction Co Inc is a construction company specializes in heavy civil infrastructure construction and infrastructure rehabilitation as well as residential construction projects. The company operates in three reportable segments namely, Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. Heavy civil construction projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, and others. Residential construction projects include concrete foundations for single-family homes. Specialty Services includes the services which are provided to the large, blue-chip companies in the e-commerce, data center, distribution center, and warehousing, energy, mixed-use, and multi-family sectors. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Heavy Civil segment.