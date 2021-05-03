Insperity: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) rose 6% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 7.06% over the past year to $1.82, which beat the estimate of $1.56.

Revenue of $1,287,000,000 up by 4.72% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,200,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bg32mter

Technicals

52-week high: $95.78

52-week low: $40.08

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.22%

Company Overview

Insperity Inc is a company that primarily provides a wide range of human resources and business solutions that help businesses improve their performance. Small and midsize enterprises are the company's primary target customers. Most of the company's products are offered through the company's Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which comprise various human resource functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits and compensation, government compliance, performance management, training and development services, and human capital management. The company generates all of its revenue in the United States.