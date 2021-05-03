Recap: Harmonic Q1 Earnings

Shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 140.00% over the past year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $111,576,000 higher by 42.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $102,210,000.

Outlook

Harmonic Sees Q2 Adj. EPS $(0.03)-$0.01 vs $0.05 Est., Sales $102M-$112M vs $110.63M Est.

Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $0.06-$0.24 vs $0.24 Est., Sales $435M-$480M vs $453.27M Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.harmonicinc.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $9.20

Company's 52-week low was at $4.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.39%

Company Overview

Harmonic Inc designs and manufactures video infrastructure products and system solutions to deliver video and broadband services to consumer devices. The firm operates in two segments: Video, which sells video processing, production, and playout solutions to cable operators and satellite and telecommunications providers; and Cable Access, which sells cable edge solutions to cable operators. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in the Americas, with the rest coming from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as the Asia Pacific region.