Recap: Qiagen Q1 Earnings

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) quite in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 94.12% year over year to $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.63.

Revenue of $567,206,000 higher by 52.43% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $557,500,000.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $59.00

Company's 52-week low was at $41.36

Price action over last quarter: down 13.42%

Company Overview

Qiagen offers proprietary sample and assay technology to extract, purify, amplify, and interpret DNA, RNA, and proteins. The company's sales are split almost evenly between applications in life sciences and molecular diagnostics. Qiagen generates over 85% of its revenue from consumables with the balance coming from instrumentation and related services. The Americas account for the largest portion of the firm's revenue (44% of 2020 sales), followed by EMEA (36%) and Asia-Pacific (19%).