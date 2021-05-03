Leggett & Platt: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) rose 1.2% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 56.10% over the past year to $0.64, which beat the estimate of $0.42.

Revenue of $1,151,000,000 higher by 10.04% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,140,000,000.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $51.56

52-week low: $24.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.29%

Company Profile

Leggett & Platt designs and produces engineered components and products found in homes, offices, retail stores, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates its business through four segments: residential products, furniture products, industrial products, and specialized products. Its products include components and machinery, steel infrastructure, furniture and components, and various other products. The company operates all around the world, with the residential products and specialized products segments contributing heavily to the company's revenue.