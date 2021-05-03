Recap: XPO Logistics Q1 Earnings

Shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) moved lower by 1.1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 210.64% year over year to $1.46, which beat the estimate of $0.97.

Revenue of $4,774,000,000 rose by 23.55% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,330,000,000.

Price Action

52-week high: $141.21

Company's 52-week low was at $60.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.90%

Company Description

XPO Logistics is a diversified trucking and logistics company. Acquisitions have contributed meaningfully to the firm's current profile. Ignoring the upcoming contract-logistics segment spin-off, roughly 62% of XPO's total gross revenue comes from transportation operations, including asset-light truck brokerage, intermodal, last mile, and global forwarding, as well as asset-based less-than-truckload shipping. Its global contract logistics division (outsourced warehousing and supply-chain services), which has a large presence in Europe, constitutes about 38% of sales.Within its transportation segment, XPO's two largest service offerings are LTL trucking (35% of segment gross revenue) and freight brokerage (27%).