A Preview Of Team's Earnings

On Tuesday, May 04, Team (NYSE:TISI) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Team's per-share loss will be near $0.59 on sales of $210.46 million, according to Wall Street analysts. In the same quarter last year, Team posted EPS of $0.59 on sales of $236.84 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Tuesday, quarterly profit would be down 0%. Sales would be down 11.14% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.18 -0.52 -0.52 EPS Actual -0.38 -0.21 -0.33 -0.59 Revenue Estimate 231.74 M 237.93 M 196.80 M 247.20 M Revenue Actual 207.30 M 219.09 M 189.30 M 236.84 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Team are up 90.37%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Team is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.