Preview: Vishay Intertechnology's Earnings

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 04. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q1 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Vishay Intertechnology reporting earnings of $0.44 per share on revenue of $753.42 million. In the same quarter last year, Vishay Intertechnology reported EPS of $0.21 on revenue of $612.84 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 109.52% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 22.94% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.23 0.07 0.14 EPS Actual 0.28 0.25 0.18 0.21 Revenue Estimate 652.79 M 621.87 M 561.20 M 596.19 M Revenue Actual 667.18 M 640.16 M 581.72 M 612.84 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology were trading at $24.565 as of April 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 55.6%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Vishay Intertechnology is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.