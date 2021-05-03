Earnings Preview for Park-Ohio Hldgs

Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ:PKOH) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 04. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q1 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Park-Ohio Hldgs EPS will likely be near $0.34 while revenue will be around $347.30 million, according to analysts. Park-Ohio Hldgs reported a profit of $0.13 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $366.30 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 161.54%. Sales would be down 5.19% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.03 -0.96 0.57 EPS Actual 0.53 0.52 -1.17 0.13 Revenue Estimate 350.60 M 328.13 M 257.65 M 381.00 M Revenue Actual 360.40 M 340.20 M 228.30 M 366.30 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 136.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Park-Ohio Hldgs is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.