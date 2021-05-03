PetMed Express' Q4 Earnings Hit By Pull Forward Of Demand; Still Raises Quarterly Dividend
- PetMed Express Inc (NASDAQ: PETS) reported fourth-quarter earnings below expectations.
- Reported EPS of $0.34 missed the analyst consensus of $0.40, was down 2.9% year-on-year. Sales decreased 3.5% Y/Y to $71.68 million, missing the consensus of $74.03.
- The company says that the reduction in sales and net income were possibly related to a pull-forward of demand in the prior year due to the pandemic, along with colder weather during the March quarter, which might have delayed the start of flea and tick season.
- The idea of a “pull forward in demand” is used in reference to the company that saw a boost in the early months of stay-at-home orders.
- Reorder sales were $272.6 million, up from $248.6 million last year. New order sales increased slightly to $36.6 million, up 2.8%.
- The company acquired approximately 443,000 new customers in the fiscal year 2021, compared to 421,000 new customers in the prior year.
- The average order size for the period was $93, compared to $90 a year ago.
- Gross margin and the operating margin stayed almost unchanged at 29% and 11% during the quarter.
- Cash from operations increased to $40.1 million in fiscal 2021, compared to $38.8 million a year ago.
- The company raised quarterly dividends from $0.28 to $0.30 per share.
- Price Action: PETS shares are down 2.7% at $28.63 on the last check Monday.
