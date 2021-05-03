Recap: Green Plains Q1 Earnings

Shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) fell 1.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 21.28% year over year to ($0.57), which beat the estimate of ($0.64).

Revenue of $553,640,000 declined by 12.52% year over year, which missed the estimate of $625,220,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Green Plains hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 03, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s83huswy

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $31.80

Company's 52-week low was at $5.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.74%

Company Profile

Green Plains Inc manufactures and sells ethanol and ethanol byproducts in four segments based on function. The ethanol production segment, which generates the majority of revenue, includes the production of ethanol, grains, and corn oil. The agribusiness and energy services segment includes the grain procurement and commodity marketing business, which markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distillers grains, and corn oil. The food and ingredients segment includes cattle feeding operations. The partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services.