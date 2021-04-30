Earnings Preview: Addus HomeCare

On Monday, May 03, Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Addus HomeCare analysts model for earnings of $0.73 per share on sales of $209.39 million. Addus HomeCare reported a profit of $0.77 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $190.20 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 5.19% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 10.09% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.65 0.49 0.70 EPS Actual 0.82 0.76 0.73 0.77 Revenue Estimate 197.78 M 189.03 M 173.01 M 187.31 M Revenue Actual 196.00 M 193.99 M 184.58 M 190.20 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Addus HomeCare were trading at $108.59 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 45.33%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Addus HomeCare is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.