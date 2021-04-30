W.W. Grainger: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 5.66% year over year to $4.48, which beat the estimate of $4.30.

Revenue of $3,084,000,000 up by 2.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,050,000,000.

Guidance

Grainger sees FY21 EPS of $19.00-$20.50.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 30, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/wwc/mediaframe/44148/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $430.65

Company's 52-week low was at $263.27

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.04%

Company Description

W.W. Grainger distributes more than 1.6 million maintenance, repair, and operations products that are sourced from over 5,000 suppliers. The company serves more than 3.5 million customers through its online and electronic purchasing platforms, vending machines, catalog distribution, and network of over 450 global branches. In recent years, Grainger has invested in its e-commerce capabilities and is the 11th- largest e-retailer in North America.