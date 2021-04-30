Recap: Exxon Mobil Q1 Earnings
Shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) decreased 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 22.64% year over year to $0.65, which beat the estimate of $0.59.
Revenue of $59,147,000,000 higher by 5.32% year over year, which beat the estimate of $54,600,000,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 30, 2021
Time: 09:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1451294&tp_key=a2c2c4bc6bq
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $62.55
52-week low: $31.11
Price action over last quarter: Up 23.56%
Company Description
ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2020, it produced 2.3 million barrels of liquids and 8.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2019, reserves were 15.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 58% of which were liquids. The company is the world's largest refiner with a total global refining capacity of 4.8 million barrels of oil per day and one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.
