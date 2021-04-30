 Skip to main content

Recap: Exxon Mobil Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 8:01am   Comments
Shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) decreased 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 22.64% year over year to $0.65, which beat the estimate of $0.59.

Revenue of $59,147,000,000 higher by 5.32% year over year, which beat the estimate of $54,600,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 30, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1451294&tp_key=a2c2c4bc6bq

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $62.55

52-week low: $31.11

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.56%

Company Description

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2020, it produced 2.3 million barrels of liquids and 8.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2019, reserves were 15.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 58% of which were liquids. The company is the world's largest refiner with a total global refining capacity of 4.8 million barrels of oil per day and one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

 

