Recap: Newell Brands Q1 Earnings
Shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 233.33% year over year to $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.13.
Revenue of $2,288,000,000 up by 21.31% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,070,000,000.
Outlook
The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.63 and $1.73.
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $9,900,000,000 and $10,100,000,000.
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 30, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ucitc4a8
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $27.43
52-week low: $11.05
Price action over last quarter: Up 13.41%
Company Profile
Newell Brands Inc is an American global consumer goods company. The business activities of the group are functioned through four segments namely, Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living and Learning and Development. Appliances and Cookware segment generates most of the revenue for the firm which caters club, department store, drug/grocery, home centers, mass merchant, specialty retailers, distributors and e-commerce companies.
