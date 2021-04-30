Recap: AstraZeneca Q1 Earnings

Shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) moved higher by 3.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 21.90% year over year to $0.82, which beat the estimate of $0.75.

Revenue of $7,320,000,000 rose by 15.20% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,080,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.38 and $2.50.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 30, 2021

Time: 06:45 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rmhvur2u

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $64.94

Company's 52-week low was at $46.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.84%

Company Profile

A merger between Astra of Sweden and Zeneca Group of the United Kingdom formed AstraZeneca in 1999. The firm sells branded drugs across several major therapeutic classes, including gastrointestinal, diabetes, cardiovascular, respiratory, cancer, and immunology. The majority of sales come from international markets with the United States representing close to one third of its sales.