Barnes: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 7:09am   Comments
Shares of Barnes Gr (NYSE:B) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 46.48% year over year to $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $301,629,000 decreased by 8.78% year over year, which beat the estimate of $278,800,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.78 and $1.98.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 30, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.barnesgroupinc.com%2F&eventid=3044401&sessionid=1&key=762C02E9B9B586B58159EBA1B14C47A2&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $57.64

Company's 52-week low was at $30.71

Price action over last quarter: down 2.45%

Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc is a U.S. based industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The industrial segment manufactures precision parts, products, and systems for critical applications in end markets including transportation, industrial equipment, and consumer products. The aerospace segment provides machined components and assemblies for original equipment manufacturer turbine engine, airframe and industrial gas turbine builders, and the military. This segment also provides aftermarket maintenance, overhaul and repair services for turbine engine manufacturers, airlines, and the military. The company generates around half of its revenue from the domestic American market.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

