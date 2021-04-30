 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Emerald Holding: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 7:10am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX) moved higher by 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 181.58% over the past year to ($0.31), which missed the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $12,900,000 decreased by 87.06% year over year, which missed the estimate of $84,740,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 30, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.emeraldx.com%2F&eventid=3079311&sessionid=1&key=0A1ED5D08167777C37F10FE6E47155A0&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $7.28

52-week low: $1.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.40%

Company Overview

Emerald Holding Inc is an operator of B2B trade shows in the United States by NSF. It operates trade shows, which serve a large and broad set of global exhibitors and attendees, across multiple attractive, fragmented sectors that represent significant portions of the U.S. economy. The company operate trade shows in several broadly-defined industry sectors namely, Gift, Home and General Merchandise, Sports Design and Construction, Technology, Jewelry, Other Trade Shows, Other Events, and Other Marketing Services amongst other.

 

Related Articles (EEX)

Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2021
Let's Take A Look At This Week's Top Performing Sectors
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com