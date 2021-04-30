Emerald Holding: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX) moved higher by 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 181.58% over the past year to ($0.31), which missed the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $12,900,000 decreased by 87.06% year over year, which missed the estimate of $84,740,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 30, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.emeraldx.com%2F&eventid=3079311&sessionid=1&key=0A1ED5D08167777C37F10FE6E47155A0®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $7.28

52-week low: $1.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.40%

Company Overview

Emerald Holding Inc is an operator of B2B trade shows in the United States by NSF. It operates trade shows, which serve a large and broad set of global exhibitors and attendees, across multiple attractive, fragmented sectors that represent significant portions of the U.S. economy. The company operate trade shows in several broadly-defined industry sectors namely, Gift, Home and General Merchandise, Sports Design and Construction, Technology, Jewelry, Other Trade Shows, Other Events, and Other Marketing Services amongst other.