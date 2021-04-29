 Skip to main content

Recap: Noodles Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 5:18pm   Comments
Shares of Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 77.78% over the past year to ($0.02), which missed the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $109,577,000 rose by 9.20% year over year, which beat the estimate of $104,030,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ghtp3rby

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $12.70

Company's 52-week low was at $4.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.43%

Company Overview

Noodles & Co is a restaurant concept offering lunch and dinner within the fast-casual segment of the restaurant industry. The company's menu includes a variety of cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads and appetizers. The company also provides dining, pick-up and delivery services.

 

