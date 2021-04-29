Recap: LeMaitre Vascular Q1 Earnings

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 75.00% over the past year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $35,883,000 rose by 17.45% year over year, which beat the estimate of $35,200,000.

Looking Ahead

LeMaitre Sees Q2 Adj. EPS $0.28-$0.36 vs $0.28 Est., Sales $37M-$40M vs $35.88M Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://lemaitre.gcs-web.com/webcasts

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $54.96

52-week low: $23.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.81%

Company Overview

LeMaitre Vascular Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products are primarily used during open vascular surgery and address several anatomical areas, such as the carotid, lower extremities, upper extremities, and aorta. The firm's lower extremities product line contributes the largest proportion of revenue, followed by the carotid product line. LeMaitre's surgical devices include angioscopes, balloon catheters, carotid shunts, phlebectomy devices, vascular grafts, vascular patches, and vessel closure systems. LeMaitre generates the majority of its revenue in the United States. Sales in Germany also contribute a significant proportion of total revenue.