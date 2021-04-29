Recap: Onto Innovation Q1 Earnings

Shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 87.18% year over year to $0.73, which beat the estimate of $0.68.

Revenue of $169,279,000 rose by 20.98% year over year, which beat the estimate of $162,220,000.

Outlook

Onto Sees Q2 Adj. EPS $0.76-$0.85, Sales $173M-$184M

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

Technicals

52-week high: $72.55

Company's 52-week low was at $28.08

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.99%

Company Description

Onto Innovation designs, develops, and manufactures process control tools and software and lithography systems. Its products are used in the manufacture of semiconductors and other solid-state devices. The company has three reportable segments: systems and software; parts; and services. The segment of systems and software is the largest contributor to the company's total revenue and sales volume. The company mainly operates in the United States, Asia, and Europe, with China and South Korea the largest sources of total revenue.