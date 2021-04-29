Griffon: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 108.70% over the past year to $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.30.
Revenue of $634,832,000 up by 12.09% year over year, which beat the estimate of $614,250,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Griffon hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Apr 29, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: http://ir.griffon.com/events/event-details/q2-2021-griffon-corporation-earnings-conference-call
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $28.47
Company's 52-week low was at $13.49
Price action over last quarter: Up 22.35%
Company Profile
Griffon Corp manufactures and markets residential, commercial and industrial garage doors to professional installing dealers and home center retail chains. It also provides non-powered landscaping products for homeowners and professionals. Its operating segments include Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Home and Building Products segment.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings