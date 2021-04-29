Griffon: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 108.70% over the past year to $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $634,832,000 up by 12.09% year over year, which beat the estimate of $614,250,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Griffon hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://ir.griffon.com/events/event-details/q2-2021-griffon-corporation-earnings-conference-call

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $28.47

Company's 52-week low was at $13.49

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.35%

Company Profile

Griffon Corp manufactures and markets residential, commercial and industrial garage doors to professional installing dealers and home center retail chains. It also provides non-powered landscaping products for homeowners and professionals. Its operating segments include Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Home and Building Products segment.