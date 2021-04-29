Covanta Holding: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 110.00% over the past year to $0.01, which beat the estimate of ($0.13).

Revenue of $498,000,000 rose by 6.41% year over year, which beat the estimate of $481,730,000.

Outlook

Covanta Holding Sees FY 2021 Adj EBITDA $460M-$480M

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $15.56

Company's 52-week low was at $6.76

Price action over last quarter: down 2.45%

Company Overview

Covanta Holding Corp is a holding company engaged in the businesses of waste and energy services. It is engaged in the conversion of waste to energy, as well as other waste disposal and renewable energy production businesses. The firm generates its income in the form of waste and service revenue, energy revenue, recycled metals revenue, and other operating income. Geographically, the company operates in the United States.