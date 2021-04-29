Fortune Brands Home: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 67.90% over the past year to $1.36, which beat the estimate of $1.04.

Revenue of $1,771,000,000 rose by 26.23% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,640,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Fortune Brands Home & Security Sees FY 2021 EPS $5.45-$5.65 Vs $5.05 Est

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wbmd2c8f

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $106.38

Company's 52-week low was at $47.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.20%

Company Overview

Fortune Brands Home & Security is a leading home and security products company that operates three segments. The company's $2.5 billion (fiscal 2020) cabinets segment sells cabinets and vanities under the MasterBrand family of brands. The $2.2 billion plumbing segment, led by the Moen brand, sells faucets, showers, and other plumbing fixtures. The $1.4 billion outdoors and security segment sells entry doors under the Therma-Tru brand name, Fiberon-branded patio decking, and locks and other security devices under the Master Lock and SentrySafe brand names.