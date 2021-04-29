Texas Roadhouse: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 279.17% over the past year to $0.91, which beat the estimate of $0.57.

Revenue of $800,629,000 higher by 22.70% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $740,050,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Texas Roadhouse hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.texasroadhouse.com%2F&eventid=3081645&sessionid=1&key=623F3D270279657C58FBA5124D9291DF®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $101.90

52-week low: $41.68

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.81%

Company Overview

Texas Roadhouse Inc is a restaurant company operating predominately in the casual dining segment. The company has over 500 restaurants in over 45 states and a few foreign countries. Revenue from external customers is derived principally from food and beverage sales.