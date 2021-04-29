 Skip to main content

Why Comcast's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 10:46am   Comments
Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected EPS and sales results.

Comcast reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.76, which beat the $0.58 analyst estimate, and sales of $27.20 billion, which beat the $26.72 billion analyst estimate.

Comcast operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments.

Comcast's stock was trading 4.15% higher at $56.36 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $58.59 and a 52-week low of $34.17.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

