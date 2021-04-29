Earnings Preview for US Silica Holdings

US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, April 30. Here is Benzinga's look at US Silica Holdings's Q1 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see US Silica Holdings reporting a quarterly loss of $0.28 per share on sales of $219.60 million. In the same quarter last year, US Silica Holdings announced EPS of $0.03 on revenue of $269.60 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be down 833.33%. Revenue would be down 18.55% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.35 -0.35 -0.51 -0.43 EPS Actual -0.26 -0.15 -0.09 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 189.73 M 175.18 M 143.57 M 322.02 M Revenue Actual 227.28 M 176.47 M 172.54 M 269.60 M

Stock Performance

Shares of US Silica Holdings were trading at $13.08 as of April 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 477.99%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. US Silica Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.