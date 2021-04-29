CBRE Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 14.67% over the past year to $0.86, which beat the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $5,939,000,000 higher by 0.85% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,800,000,000.

Looking Ahead

CBRE Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

CBRE Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.cbre.com%2F&eventid=3081353&sessionid=1&key=B239A93A05042DE42781D9E8F8804E81®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $84.35

Company's 52-week low was at $33.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.06%

Company Overview

CBRE Group provides a wide range of real estate services to owners, occupants, and investors worldwide, including leasing, property and project management, and capital markets advisory. Additionally, CBRE's investment management arm manages over $100 billion for clients across diverse public and private real estate strategies.