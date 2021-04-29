 Skip to main content

Recap: ConnectOne Bancorp Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 7:35am   Comments
Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 446.67% over the past year to $0.82, which beat the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $61,163,000 up by 10.64% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $61,710,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.connectonebank.com/news-market-information/event-calendar/default.aspx

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $28.24

Company's 52-week low was at $10.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.87%

Company Description

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc is a holding company. The company through its holding provides banking services including lending, depository, and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. It is managed as one segment: a community bank. It generates revenue from net interest income.

 

