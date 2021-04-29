Recap: DISH Network Q1 Earnings

Shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 80.00% over the past year to $0.99, which beat the estimate of $0.81.

Revenue of $4,498,000,000 higher by 39.82% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,360,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.dish.com/events/event-details/dish-q1-2021-financial-results

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $43.45

Company's 52-week low was at $22.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 34.38%

Company Overview

From its founding in the 1980s Dish Network has primarily focused on the satellite television business, capitalizing on technological advancements to expand its reach. The firm now serves 9 million U.S. customers via its network of owned and leased satellites. Dish launched an Internet-based television offering under the Sling brand in 2015 and now serves about 2.5 million customers on this platform. Dish's future, however, hinges primarily on the wireless business. The firm has amassed a large portfolio of spectrum licenses over the past decade, spending more than $22 billion in the process, and is now building a nationwide wireless network. It acquired Sprint's prepaid business, serving about 9 million customers, as the entry point into the wireless retail market.