Recap: Strategic Education Q1 Earnings

Shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 27.49% year over year to $1.53, which missed the estimate of $1.56.

Revenue of $290,336,000 up by 9.44% year over year, which missed the estimate of $298,420,000.

Guidance

Strategic Education hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Strategic Education hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cqsjrhjn

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $187.97

52-week low: $76.77

Price action over last quarter: down 4.32%

Company Overview

Strategic Education Inc is engaged in providing educational services. It offers flexible and affordable associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral programs. Strategic Education provides courses in the eastern United States. The group operates through segments namely: Strayer University Segment, Capella University Segment, and Australia/New Zealand Segment.