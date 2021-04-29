Recap: Strategic Education Q1 Earnings
Shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 27.49% year over year to $1.53, which missed the estimate of $1.56.
Revenue of $290,336,000 up by 9.44% year over year, which missed the estimate of $298,420,000.
Guidance
Strategic Education hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Strategic Education hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 29, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cqsjrhjn
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $187.97
52-week low: $76.77
Price action over last quarter: down 4.32%
Company Overview
Strategic Education Inc is engaged in providing educational services. It offers flexible and affordable associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral programs. Strategic Education provides courses in the eastern United States. The group operates through segments namely: Strayer University Segment, Capella University Segment, and Australia/New Zealand Segment.
