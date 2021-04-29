Xcel Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 19.64% over the past year to $0.67, which beat the estimate of $0.61.

Revenue of $3,541,000,000 up by 25.97% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,900,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.90 and $3.00.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.xcelenergy.com/news-market-information/event-calendar/default.aspx

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $76.44

Company's 52-week low was at $56.07

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.10%

Company Profile

Xcel Energy manages utilities serving 3.7 million electric customers and 2.1 million natural gas customers in eight states. Its utilities are Northern States Power, which serves customers in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Michigan; Public Service Company of Colorado; and Southwestern Public Service Company, which serves customers in Texas and New Mexico. It is one of the largest renewable energy providers in the U.S. with one third of its electricity sales coming from renewable energy.