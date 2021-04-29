Recap: STMicroelectronics Q1 Earnings

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) moved higher by 4.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 85.71% over the past year to $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.37.

Revenue of $3,016,000,000 up by 35.19% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,920,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

STMicroelectronics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 03:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/stm/mediaframe/44549/indexl.html

Price Action

52-week high: $43.02

52-week low: $23.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.98%

Company Overview

A merger between Italian firm SGS Microelettronica and the nonmilitary business of Thomson Semiconductors in France formed STMicroelectronics in 1987. STMicro is a leader in a variety of semiconductor products, including analog chips, discrete power semiconductors, microcontrollers, and sensors. STMicro is an especially prominent chip supplier into the industrial and automotive industries.