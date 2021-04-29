 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: STMicroelectronics Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 7:17am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) moved higher by 4.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 85.71% over the past year to $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.37.

Revenue of $3,016,000,000 up by 35.19% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,920,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

STMicroelectronics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 03:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/stm/mediaframe/44549/indexl.html

Price Action

52-week high: $43.02

52-week low: $23.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.98%

Company Overview

A merger between Italian firm SGS Microelettronica and the nonmilitary business of Thomson Semiconductors in France formed STMicroelectronics in 1987. STMicro is a leader in a variety of semiconductor products, including analog chips, discrete power semiconductors, microcontrollers, and sensors. STMicro is an especially prominent chip supplier into the industrial and automotive industries.

 

Related Articles (STM)

Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2021
Qualcomm Struggles To Meet Chip Demand As Chip Crisis Extends To Phones: Reuters
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com