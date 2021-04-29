Recap: Syneos Health Q1 Earnings
Shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 16.18% over the past year to $0.79, which beat the estimate of $0.75.
Revenue of $1,209,000,000 up by 3.96% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,190,000,000.
Guidance
Syneos Health raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $4.09-$4.38 to $4.17-$4.42.
The company reaffirmed sales guidance of $5.125B-$5.325B .
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 29, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $89.95
52-week low: $50.27
Price action over last quarter: Up 15.38%
Company Description
Syneos is a global contract research and outsourced commercialization organization that provides services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms. Its clinical solutions segment offers early- to late-stage clinical trial support that ranges from specialized staffing models to strategic partnerships that oversee nearly all aspects of a drug program, while the company's commercialization solutions includes outsourced sales, consulting, public relations, and advertising services.
